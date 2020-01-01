Arthur and Pjanic pass medicals in Turin ahead of Juventus and Barcelona transfers

The midfielders will finish the rest of the season with their current clubs but their summer deals are almost done

Arthur and Miralem Pjanic edged closer to making summer transfers after they went through medicals on Sunday as and prepare to completing respective deals for the midfielders.

The two teams reached an agreement this week that will see Arthur leave Camp Nou for the Turin giants in a deal worth €70 million (£63m/$79m). Pjanic will move in the opposite direction for a €60m (£55m/$67m) fee.

The two clubs had been in negotiation for some time, but the deals had been held up because the Brazilian midfielder was reluctant to join Juve, who have been interested in him since April.

However the former Gremio star came to an agreement and travelled to on Saturday night before being put through a medical with the title holders on Sunday morning, while Pjanic went through the same process with Barcelona.

Although the players will not leave their respective clubs until the 2019-20 season is completed, they were made to go through the examinations this weekend because Barca were keen to wrap up the deal before June 30 for budgetary reasons.

Arthur will sign a five-year contract with Maurizio Sarri’s side, which will see him earn a basic salary of €5m per season, going up to €7m (£6m/$8m) with bonuses.

The 23-year-old joined the Catalan side in July 2018 and has scored four goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this term, though he started just 17 of those.

Although the midfielder impressed during his first season with the club, he has struggled to replicate that form this term. He was limited to a four-minute appearance in Barca's 2-2 draw against Celta on Saturday, having replaced Riqui Puig near the end of the game.

Pjanic, meanwhile, played all 90 minutes for Juve as they ran out 4-0 winners against Lecce on Friday.

The 30-year-old has spent four years with the Bianconeri, having joined from Serie A rivals in 2016. The -Herzegovina international has won three league titles and the twice with the Bianconeri as he racked up 22 goals in 171 appearances in all competitions.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is also keen to retain his charge until the end of the 2019-20 season, with his side on the verge of a record ninth successive Scudetto and also still active in the .

"Concerning Pjanic, we are sure that he will stay with us until the end of August," Sarri said after the final whistle on Friday. "The lad is a great professional, very intelligent and he understands situations very quickly and knows how to adapt."