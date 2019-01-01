Arteta to Arsenal 'not a question for me', says Man City boss Guardiola

There appears little chance of the Blues' assistant manager returning to London imminently as the oft-linked coach continues his work in Manchester

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Mikel Arteta will travel with to but would not discuss whether his assistant might be a target for .

Arteta was linked with former club Arsenal when Arsene Wenger departed in 2018, before Unai Emery was appointed head coach.

But Emery was sacked on Friday following a run of seven matches without a win in all competitions, again prompting talk of Arteta returning to London.

Guardiola would only affirm the Spaniard remains a member of his staff for the trip to Tyneside when he faced the media on Friday.

"He is in the squad, he travels to Newcastle." Guardiola said of his fellow Spaniard.

Asked about the possibility of Arsenal making an approach for the 37-year-old, the City boss said: "It's not a question for me."

Guardiola expressed sympathy for Emery and said his opinion of the former and coach had not been altered by a poor run.

"I'm so sorry for him," the City boss said. "Every time a manager is sacked, it's not good news.

"It changes nothing about my opinion on his capacity. He is an incredible professional, who did incredibly well in and in .

"He made an incredible achievement. I don't think anybody - okay, Zinedine Zidane with [in the ] - could win three Europa Leagues in a row with Sevilla.

"It's one of the most incredible achievements. But that's football. He knows, I know it depends on the results. It's simple. But I'm sure he will find a new job soon."

Guardiola has previously stated that he expects right-hand man Arteta to branch out on his own at some stage.

The Catalan has said: “Of course he’ll [Arteta] be a manager sooner or later, he’s young, always he’ll have that. We are going to finish the season and in future I don’t know what will happen.”

The City boss also claimed back in September that he considers Arteta to be his ideal successor at the Etihad Stadium.

Article continues below

He said: “I'm pretty sure [he'll succeed me]. He will have success.

"Sooner or later it's going to happen (Arteta becoming a manager). He's a young, young manager. He has experience already, handling big players and big teams.

"He's got an incredible work ethic. He has a special talent to analyse what happens and to find solutions.”