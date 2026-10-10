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FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-LEEDSAFP
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Arteta's side turn the tables: thrilling Arsenal win over Leeds United

Arsenal
Leeds United
Premier League
England

The Gunners never give up

Arsenal edged a thrilling 2-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday in the sixth round of the Premier League.

Leeds broke the deadlock in the 55th minute. Gabriel Gudmundsson whipped in a low cross from the left, the ball slid across the face of the defence, and James Justin arrived to steer it past the goalkeeper.

Arsenal hit back in the 62nd minute. Ben White flicked on a header inside the box to Riccardo Calafiori, who had the simplest of finishes to level the score.

The Gunners found their winner in the 70th minute. A slick passing move ended with a Declan Rice backheel to Bruno Guimaraes, who lashed a low drive to the right of the Leeds goalkeeper and into the net.

Victory lifted Arsenal temporarily to the top of the table on 15 points, level with Manchester City. Leeds stay fifth on 9 points.


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