Arteta pleased Aubameyang has quashed Arsenal transfer speculation

The Gunners frontman declared his commitment to the club in Monday night’s programme notes

head coach Mikel Arteta has praised club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over his choice to commit to the club, after a period of prolonged transfer speculation.

The Gunners’ talisman has about 18 months left on his current deal, and was being linked with a move away from North London in the last few weeks.

Even though illness prevented him from featuring in the club’s third round encounter with on Monday night, the attacker made supporters happy before kick-off.

"I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs,” the club’s top scorer said in his programme notes.

❤️ "I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs."



Arteta, unsurprisingly, was delighted with the striker's admission and he hopes the rumours can finally be put to bed.

“I was thrilled about that and really happy,” Arteta said after Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Leeds.

“His commitment since the day I walked through that door has been phenomenal, the work he has been putting in, his attitude around the place with the players.

“He has done it (ended speculation), I do it, I want him here and I am so happy with him, so hopefully that is the end of the story.”

Aubameyang is expected to return for Arsenal’s Premier League encounter with London rivals on Saturday, January 11.