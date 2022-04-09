Arteta out: Many fans want Arsenal manager fired after Brighton slump
Arsenal’s disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion has fuelled the anger of Gunners’ fans who want manager Mikel Arteta fired.
Heading into Saturday’s Premier League outing against the Seagulls, the North Londoners suffered a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday.
Against Graham Potter’s team, many expected the 13-time English kings to return to winning ways. However, they stuttered at the Emirates Stadium with Leandro Trossard and Zambia international Enock Mwepu getting the goals.
Angered by the result which could cost Arsenal a top-four place, football enthusiasts have stormed social media to ask the Spaniard to quit his role or get axed.
Other fans blamed the quality of players as the key reason for the club’s topsy-turvy form.
Defeat leaves Arsenal in fifth place in the English elite division log having accrued 54 points from 30 matches so far in the 2021-22 campaign.
They would be aiming to revive their top-four ambitions when they travel to St. Mary’s Stadium on April 16 for a date with Southampton.
