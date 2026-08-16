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Arsenal v Manchester City - 2026 FA Community ShieldGetty Images Sport

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Arteta: Our performance against City impressed me, but the result surprised me

Arsenal vs Manchester City
Arsenal
Manchester City
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Wales
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The Spanish coach praises the new signing: intelligent and makes the right decisions

Mikel Arteta relished every minute of watching his Arsenal side dismantle Manchester City in Sunday's Community Shield, a 3-0 victory the Spaniard confirmed he thoroughly enjoyed.

Goals from Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard handed the Gunners the trophy for the 18th time in their history.

Speaking to TNT Sports, the Arsenal boss said: "It was a really great performance. I was truly impressed by the desire and reaction we showed. I told them that I greatly enjoyed watching them play."

New arrival Christos Tzolis also drew praise. "I think he integrated smoothly into the team," Arteta told the BBC. "He has a deep understanding of the game. He is a player who makes the right decision while many others rush and make wrong ones. He is intelligent and highly precise. Today, in tight spaces, he made the right decision twice and helped us score two goals."

His midfield left him beaming too. "Very strong. I think we have been adding players year after year. Distinguished squads. Now we have a lot of leadership."

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The scoreline against City caught even Arteta off guard. "I am a little surprised. We went through pre-season preparation, and we had eight or nine players to test. Playing the way we played is very impressive."

One frustration lingered. On leaving Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus out of the match, he concluded: "I feel very sad that they did not take part. I had been striving with the Premier League to add more players to the squad. They deserve to be with us. I hope we can change this decision."


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