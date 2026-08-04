Arteta awaits the gift: Arsenal push to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal have moved into an advanced stage in their pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes, the Newcastle United captain, in what could prove one of the summer's biggest Premier League deals. Talks have shifted to a direct stage between the two clubs, with growing signs that the Brazilian's future is close to being settled.

The Gunners are now in direct talks with Newcastle United to strike an agreement that would bring the midfielder to the Emirates Stadium.

According to reports, the clubs have opened official discussions after earlier contact ran through intermediaries. It is a shift that shows how serious the negotiations have become, with both sides eager to reach a final arrangement.

Guimaraes, 28, wants to wear the Arsenal shirt and join the Premier League champions, reports indicate.

No final agreement has been reached, yet everyone involved believes the talks are heading in the right direction. There is optimism that the deal could be done in the coming weeks.

Arsenal prepare to submit a new offer

Earlier, "BBC Sport" revealed that Arsenal would need to raise their offer to convince Newcastle to part with their Brazilian star. The first bid, submitted through intermediaries last month, reached 70 million pounds sterling.

A source within Newcastle later confirmed the club had rejected that offer. Arsenal, though, are preparing to come back with an improved financial package in the hope of getting a deal over the line.

Guimaraes has travelled to Spain to join Newcastle's pre-season training camp in La Manga, in line with the programme set out earlier, after ending the rest period granted following his World Cup participation.

The Brazil international ranks among Arsenal's most notable targets this window, with the club chasing top-class names to bolster their ranks after winning the Premier League title last season.

Arteta hints at new deals

Mikel Arteta refused to speak directly about his club's interest in Guimaraes, but the Arsenal manager confirmed the board are working hard in the market.

"We are very active, and we have big ambitions regarding our future plans," Arteta said. "We need to strengthen the competition within the team, and we have to make sure we identify the elements and skills we need to add in order to keep developing".

Newcastle United finished last season twelfth in the Premier League table. Guimaraes, meanwhile, kept delivering. He scored 9 goals and provided 8 assists across all competitions, cementing his status as one of the finest midfielders in the division.