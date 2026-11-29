Share Follow GOAL on Google

The decision not to award Manchester City a penalty in the closing minutes of their Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday evening has sparked major controversy.

Advertisement

It happened in stoppage time. Manchester City took a corner, Josko Gvardiol rose to meet it and his header struck the hand of Viktor Gyokeres inside the box. City's players screamed for a penalty, not least because the ball had been heading for the net.

VAR reviewed the incident, with the referee checking in with the VAR room for an offence. Play went on. The officials judged that Gyokeres' arm was in a natural position as he tried to deal with the ball, so no penalty was given.

The Premier League Match Centre wasted no time defending the call, posting a statement: "The referee's call of no penalty to Manchester City for a potential handball by Gyokeres was checked and confirmed by VAR."

A transcript of the conversation between the referee and the VAR was also released.

Advertisement Advertisement

Referee John Brooks said: "Possibly hit a hand. I don't think it's deliberate." VAR Darren England replied: "It's the left hand, left hand, tucked in."

Related Topics

Arsivo VAR, a network specialising in refereeing incidents, have since dropped a bombshell over the incident.

Posting on X, the network insisted there was a handball and that a penalty should have been given. But the officials had recognised another reason why it wasn't.

Advertisement

The network wrote: "Is there a penalty for handball by Gyokeres? The answer is no."

They explained: "Although the handball by the Arsenal player clearly warrants a sanction, there was an earlier foul committed by Guehi on goalkeeper David Raya."

Advertisement

They added: "The Manchester City player impedes the goalkeeper and holds him to stop him reaching the ball and challenging for it."

That wasn't all. Arsivo VAR also claimed Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes deserved a red card in the 53rd minute for pulling Belgium's Jeremy Doku by the hair.

Advertisement

They said: "VAR overlooked a red card for Bruno Guimaraes. The Arsenal player grabs Doku by the hair, clenching his fist, during a counter-attack."

Their verdict was blunt: "It is a straight red card. The decisive factor is Bruno's clenching of his fist after grabbing his opponent's hair."

Advertisement

Manchester City's statement

Manchester City have refused to accept the way their clash with Arsenal ended , after victory slipped through their fingers in a thrilling 2-2 draw. A string of refereeing decisions infuriated the players, coaching staff and fans, and City have now taken formal action to demand clear explanations from officials.

In an official statement, the club said: "We are extremely disappointed with a number of refereeing decisions made during today's match against Arsenal." They added: "We will be writing formally to England's professional referees' body (ProRef) on Monday, requesting a full explanation of the key decisions in the match, both in terms of the on-field decision-making process and the use of VAR."

Advertisement

City are now awaiting a detailed response from the refereeing body, insisting: "We will continue to represent and defend the interests of the club, our players and our supporters."