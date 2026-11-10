Arsene Wenger considers challenging Gianni Infantino in FIFA presidential election

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is expected to make a final decision this week on whether to run against Gianni Infantino in the FIFA presidential election. The 77-year-old is being heavily lobbied by key stakeholders, including UEFA, ahead of the November 18 deadline.
Wenger lobbied by UEFA to challenge Infantino
Arsene Wenger is weighing up a dramatic bid to stand against Gianni Infantino in the upcoming FIFA presidential election. Reports from various sources, including Sky Sports and The New York Times, reveal that the former Arsenal manager is expected to make his final decision in the coming days ahead of the November 18 declaration deadline.
Wenger has served as FIFA's chief of global football development since November 2019, but key stakeholders, led by UEFA, are lobbying the 77-year-old to put himself forward as an alternative candidate.
European governing body chiefs have reportedly lost faith in Infantino following recent controversies surrounding FIFA's commercial proposals.
FFE fallout distances Wenger from Infantino
Infantino's leadership came under intense scrutiny after the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal—which aimed to sell stakes in commercial operations and the World Cup to private investors—was launched and subsequently scrapped.
Wenger publicly distanced himself from the project on August 4, issuing a clear statement regarding his stance on governance.
"I was not involved in its conception," Wenger stated. "The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency, and integrity."
Campaign rules and contract situation at FIFA
Wenger was a notable absentee from the FIFA Management Committee meeting in Rabat on August 5, where leaders rallied around Infantino, though he was recently pictured alongside the FIFA president in Baku.
With Wenger's current FIFA contract expiring at the end of the year, standing for the presidency would prevent him from continuing in his development role into 2027, as he would need to campaign on a distinct platform.
To officially enter the election in March next year, Wenger would require nomination backing from five member associations and pass FIFA eligibility tests.
Decision imminent ahead of declaration deadline
Wenger, who earned legendary status during his 22-year tenure at Arsenal by winning three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, remains one of football's most respected figures globally.
Although beating Infantino would represent a significant challenge, Wenger would command widespread support across Europe and other confederations.
A formal announcement is expected before November 18 as European football leaders await his answer.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.