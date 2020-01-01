Arsenal’s Partey reveals player he hopes to emulate in England

The Ghana international hopes to follow in the footstep of his compatriot who had a trophy-laden career at Chelsea

midfielder Thomas Partey is aiming to emulate Michael Essien’s impressive career during his time in .



After five seasons at , the 27-year-old moved to London after the Gunners were able to complete a £45 million (€50m/$58m), four-year deal with the option of an additional season.



And having been handed a spot in Arsenal’s starting XI for their opener against , he became the first Ghanaian player to start a competitive match for Emirates Stadium giants since Emmanuel Frimpong in October 2012.



Partey is enjoying a bright start to life in Mikel Arteta’s squad, featuring in seven games across all competitions. Nevertheless, he is aspiring to follow in the footstep of Ghanaian football icon Essien who dazzled during his time in England for .



“He's a fantastic midfielder,” the midfielder told Arsenal.com.



“He fights for every ball, he's a great legend. For me, he's one of the best midfielders that we've ever had in Africa.



“I think we've all seen what he has done at Chelsea, what he has done for the Black Stars and for me, he's my idol.



“I grew up watching Michael Essien, [Sulley] Muntari, the Ayew brothers - they are the people I look up to and they made a lot of impact on Ghanaians. I think this is my moment and I have to make sure I take it.”



After starring for Bastia and Olympique in the French league, Essien joined the Blues in 2005 for a fee worth £24.4 million, making him Chelsea’s most expensive signing at that time.



He spent nine years at Stamford Bridge, winning two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a Uefa trophy during his spell in the European country, before moving to after completing a loan move to Spanish giants .

Before Partey’s recent interview with club website, he had expressed his wish to excel in both attack and defence like Essien and former star Yaya Toure.



"I like to be both defensive and offensive. I know whenever I am in the opposite area, I have chances for a goal and I think defensively, I want to be stronger,” he told Sky Sports.

"I want to attack like Yaya Toure and defend like Michael Essien so to have both qualities is good.”