Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe continues to prove prowess as penalty expert

The Ivorian winger has demonstrated his qualities as a proficient taker of spot kicks

Nicolas Pepe made it two goals in three games for after scoring a penalty against in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

The international had scored a sublime goal in the Gunners 2-1 loss against and Hove Albion last weekend with the assist coming from Anglo-Nigerian wideman Bukayo Saka.

This time, Alexandre Lacazette was brought down in the box by Chris Basham in the first half and referee Paul Tierney wasted no time in pointing to the spot. Pepe stepped up and dispatched with ease.

More teams

Sheffield equalised in the 87th minute via David McGoldrick, but loanee Daniel Ceballos saved the game from going into extra time with the winner in injury time.

It was Pepe’s second successful penalty conversion for Arsenal after netting his first in a 3-2 comeback Premier League home win over on September 22, 2019. It was also his first goal for the north London club on that occasion.

12/13 - Both Arsenal and Nicolas Pépé have scored 12 of the last 13 penalties they've taken in all competitions, with the Ivorian winger netting both of his spot-kicks for the Gunners this season. Dispatched. #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/SHLY9maELb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 28, 2020

The goal at Bramall Lane means Pepe has now scored 12 of his last 13 penalties dating back to his time with . Arsenal have equally been successful in 12 of their last 13 spot-kicks.

This strong record is a ray of light for Pepe who has been criticised for not living up to expectations since his record £72 million move from Lille last summer.

Article continues below

Though he has played 34 times in all competitions, he has scored only seven goals and provided eight assists, which is a very low standard compared to his final season with Lille where he had a hand in 35 competitive goals (23 goals, 12 assists) in 41 outings.

Pepe’s most notable goals for Arsenal this season came in a 3-2 win over Vitoria Guimaraes in the group phase of the Europe League. The Gunners were down 2-1 and Pepe came on for Lacazette 15 minutes from time and scored a fantastic brace in the 88th and 90th minutes, his second being a delicious free-kick deep in injury time.

Arsenal’s next challenge will come at the Emirates Stadium against in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.