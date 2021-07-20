Arsenal withdraw from U.S. preseason trip due to Covid-19 cases

The Gunners had planned to begin their Florida Cup schedule on July 25 against Inter

Arsenal have cancelled their pre-season trip to he U.S. after a few members of their travelling party tested positive for Covid-19, Goal understands.

The Gunners were set to participate in the Florida Cup starting on July 25 against Inter but will now remain in London. They had also planned to face Everton and Millonarios.

Their Premier League campaign begins on Aug 13 against Brentford.

Who else is in the Florida Cup?

Inter, Everton and Millonarios are the three other teams in the tournament, which features a semi-final, final and third-place match.

None of the other three sides have withdrawn as of Tuesday night.

