Share Follow GOAL on Google

Arsenal have suffered a January transfer setback as RB Leipzig refuse to entertain mid-season offers for 21-year-old attacking target Antonio Nusa. With several major European clubs tracking the in-form Norway international, the Bundesliga outfit intend to retain him until at least the summer and could demand more than €80 million in the future.

Advertisement

German club block winter exit

According to Bulinews, Leipzig will block any mid-season bid for Nusa despite Arsenal eyeing him to bolster their attack. The winger has registered six goals and eight assists in 15 appearances, including four goals and seven assists across nine Bundesliga games. He also scored once in four Champions League games alongside a goal and an assist in two DFB Cup ties.

Winger reflects on breakthrough form

Nusa's 11 Bundesliga goal involvements this season have already eclipsed the seven combined goals and assists he managed in each of his first two campaigns in Germany's top flight. That rapid progress has strengthened Leipzig's negotiating hand, explaining why previously reported valuations may prove insufficient once clubs test their resolve.

Asked by the German outlet about his sharp start following September's 5-0 Bundesliga win over Hamburger SV, Nusa said: "I always believe in my qualities. Maybe I didn't get the output I deserved last season, but I work hard, and I just try to help and score as much as possible."

Contract puts Leipzig in control

Leipzig's refusal to budge is underpinned by the five-year contract Nusa signed upon arriving from Club Brugge on August 13, 2024, which runs until June 30, 2029 and contains no release clause. The Bundesliga club recruited him for a reported €21 million plus add-ons as a replacement for Dani Olmo after he recorded seven goals and six assists in 86 games and won two Belgian First Division A titles in Brugge.

Advertisement Advertisement

Before heading to Germany, Nusa had come close to joining the Premier League. In January 2024, Brentford agreed a £25 million (€33m) fee with Brugge, only for the transfer to collapse late after medical checks flagged a knee cartilage issue and potential back concerns. Having put those fitness doubts firmly behind him, the attacker has quickly proved his durability at the top level.

Union Berlin trip awaits Leipzig

With winter transfer speculation shut down, Nusa will focus on continuing his fine run when Leipzig travel to Berlin on matchday 10 of the Bundesliga this Saturday. Another decisive display on the road would further boost his stock ahead of the second half of the campaign. Meanwhile, Arsenal must look elsewhere for January reinforcements or prepare for a costly summer bidding war.