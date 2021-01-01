Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team news, preview & predictions

The North London derby is set to be the highlight of the weekend across world football

The North London derby is a massive fixture in any circumstances, but this season it will carry particular weight as both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur look to end a testing season in style.

Both have failed to live up to expectations this season; Spurs have failed to build on their promising performances during Project Restart and still lack an identity under Jose Mourinho, while Mikel Arteta has wholly failed to find a measure of consistency with Arsenal.

Tottenham are in better form heading into this one—they’re the only team in the Prem to have won their last three matches—but can they extend that run into the derby?

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Team news

Emile Smith Rowe was the only player in the Gunners’ treatment room, but he made his return in the midweek fixture over Olympiakos, having made his recovery from injury.

However, it would be a surprise if Mikel Arteta threw him straight back into the starting XI for the derby.

Serge Aurier bounced back from injury to play the entirety of Spurs’ midweek Europa League bout with Dinamo Zagreb, suggesting that Matt Doherty will come in at right-back.

Sergio Reguilon, unused against Slavia, will replace Ben Davies at left-back, although Giovani Lo Celso’s recovery from a back injury has been delayed due to complications.

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Key facts & stats

As well as their positive recent record in the Premier League, Spurs will be boosted by their excellent performances against the Gunners.

While the red half of North London is without a win in their last five meetings against the Lilywhites, Tottenham have won three and drawn two of those meetings.

Not since 1974 have Spurs won three consecutive league games against Arsenal, and Mourinho will surely recognise the value of completing this rare feat for the club.

Encouragingly for Arteta, however, the Gunners are unbeaten in their last seven at home, having won three and drawn three during that period.

Should they fall to defeat this weekend, they will have lost six times at home in the top flight this term—more than in any other season since 1994-95.

Expect goals in this one, with Harry Kane—the all-time top scorer in this fixture—and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both in strong form recently.

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Prediction

Draws in the North London derby are a common occurrence, with 23 draws between the pair in Premier League history. For context, only Everton and Liverpool (24) have played out more draws during the PL era.

A draw looks likely again, with neither side likely to be willing to risk too much as they look to avoid defeat.

However, if either side is likely to have the edge, Spurs’ form and Mourinho’s big-game expertise could be enough to ensure Tottenham take all three points from the home of their eternal rivals.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Tottenham