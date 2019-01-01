Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs West Ham

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Saturday when they face West Ham at London Stadium.

After a promising start to the season under new coach Unai Emery, the Gunners have managed to register just two wins in their last five Premier League fixtures, losing two, with their last defeat a shell-shocking loss to table-topping Liverpool a fortnight ago.

The north London side sit three points behind Chelsea, who occupy the last remaining Champions League spot, and are now positioned just three points above a rejuvenated Manchester United side.

Arsenal Injuries

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (broken metatarsal), Rob Holding (knee) Danny Welbeck (ankle) are all unavailable for the fixture.

However, Arsenal are bolstered by the return of six players to full training; Hector Bellerin, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Laurent Koscielny, Mesut Ozil, Nacho Monreal and Shkodran Mustafi are all available again after their respective injuries.

Arsenal Suspensions

Arsenal have no suspended players for this match.

Possible Arsenal Starting Line-Up

Emery can welcome back some fresh faces into the line-up with Mustafi likely to start alongside Sokratis in defence.



Bellerin could return at right-back while Mesut Ozil is another player who will be hopeful of starting in the attack, with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both firing on all cylinders.

Alex Iwobi could start on the flank while Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira are expected to be the central midfield partnership.





West Ham Team News

Samir Nasri is expected to make his first Premier League appearance since August 2016 against his former club.



The Hammers have received a bid in excess of £35 million for Marko Arnautovic, although the Austrian is still likely to be involved even if his agent urged West Ham to accept the offer from an undisclosed Chinese club.



Pellegrini will be without Jack Wilshere (ankle), Andriy Yarmolenko (achilles), Winston Reid (knee), Manuel Lanzini (knee), Fabian Balbuena (knee), Ryan Fredericks (ankle) and Carlos Sanchez (knee).

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK when it kicks off at 12:30pm GMT (7:30am ET) and will be available to be watched live on television in the US with NBCSN and Universo.

