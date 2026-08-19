Arsenal suddenly close in on an agreement over a starting player for England at the last World Cup

Ezri Konsa is on the verge of swapping Aston Villa for Arsenal, The Athletic reported on Wednesday afternoon. The reigning champions of England want to bolster their defence with William Saliba and Jurriën Timber still injured.

Aston Villa's asking price still sits above what Arsenal are willing to pay, although the gap is expected to close in the coming days.

Transfermarkt values the 28-year-old defender at €45 million and he is under contract in Birmingham until mid-2028.

In London, Arsenal see Konsa as the ideal man to strengthen the back line. Saliba is struggling with a back injury and is not expected back for the time being. Timber is also still not fit.

At the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada last summer, Konsa started for England. He was left out of the starting XI only for the semi-final against Argentina (1-2).

Able to play at right-back as well, the defender began his career at Charlton Athletic before the club sold him to Brentford. In 2019, Villa signed him for €13 million.