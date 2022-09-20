Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus speaks out on Brazil squad snub after scintillating start to 2022-23 season

In-form Arsenal frontman Gabriel Jesus has broken his silence over his omission from Tite's latest Brazil national team squad.

WHAT HAPPENED? Jesus has started the season strongly, registering four goals and three assists in his first seven games as a Gunner. However, despite his form, he was not included in Brazil's squad for upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jesus has now insisted that he has no hard feelings towards Tite while vowing to keep trying to force his way into his plans.

"I respect the coach's decision a lot, I respect Tite, the entire staff, the entire commission. As I said, I'm Brazilian, I'll always root for the team. And I also respect the other players, who have a lot of quality. I'll keep doing my best to have the opportunity again," he told ESPN Brazil.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jesus is one of a host of forward options that Brazil have at their disposal ahead of the World Cup. Richarlison, Roberto Firmino and Flamengo frontman Pedro - all of whom are capable of leading the line - were included in the squad over Jesus this time around.

DID YOU KNOW? Jesus has been capped 56 times by Brazil, scoring 19 goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR JESUS? With no international football to distract him, the 25-year-old should be firing on all cylinders when Arsenal return to action in the North London derby on Saturday, October 1.