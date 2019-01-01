Arsenal striker Aubameyang sets sights on Watford game after Napoli win
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has shifted his focus to Monday’s Premier League game with Watford after helping the Gunners secure a 2-0 victory over Napoli on Thursday.
Aaron Ramsey and an own goal from Kalidou Koulibaly helped the Emirates Stadium outfit to a first-leg Europa League quarter-final advantage.
And the former Borussia Dortmund player who featured for the entire duration of the encounter is now hoping to help Unai Emery’s men continued on the path of victory at Vicarage Road.
“
Aubameyang has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season, including 17 in the