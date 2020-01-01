‘Arsenal should get Partey deal done quickly’ – Ex-Premier League star backs move for Atletico Madrid midfielder

The Gunners have been linked with a summer move for the Ghana international who has been in outstanding form in the Spanish capital this season

Former and goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has advised to swiftly complete a move for midfielder Thomas Partey.

Partey is reportedly attracting interest from the Premier League with Mikel Arteta believed to be keen on strengthening his midfield options.

In the last few years, the Black Stars midfielder has established himself as a regular fixture in Diego Simeone’s team with his ball-winning skills, technical qualities and passing ability.

Partey is tied to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium until 2023 but Hislop believes he might be the right option for Arteta to sign quickly.

“Thomas Partey has been outstanding for the last two years at the very least,” Hislop told ESPN FC.

“If you’re Arsenal and you can somehow prise Partey away from Atletico Madrid, absolutely you do it all day every day.

“He sits in front of the back four, I’m still not sure that there are many better box-to-box midfielders in the game. If you get this done, do it now, do it quick.”

Partey has played 35 games across all competitions this campaign, including 24 league games for Atletico Madrid who are sixth on the league table.