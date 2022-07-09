Arsenal’s Elneny awed by wondergoal against FC Nurnberg: ‘It’s what I love'

The midfielder came on at half-time and scored with a magnificent long-range strike

After Mohamed Elneny’s screamer for Arsenal against FC Nurnberg on Friday, the Egyptian midfielder has explained why he loves shooting from distance.

As the Gunners came back from 2-0 down to eventually win by a 5-3 margin, Elneny’s 25-yard effort remained the highlight of the friendly game.

"It’s what I love!" Elneny told the club’s portal. "I love to score from a distance. It’s what I work on every day in training.

"After every training, I work on it. When I finish training, I keep shooting from a distance. "Because I know shooting from a distance can create a winning [scenario].

"If the game is level and we need someone to shoot from the outside, they can change the game sometimes. This is what I have to do, work on helping my team in every way."

Despite going behind first against the German side, the Premier League outfit emerged determined in the second half and it is the overall reaction that elated Elneny even more.

"I’m happy with the performance, the lads, everyone just gave it 100 percent," he added.

"Unfortunately, we were losing 2-0 in the first half. Then in the second half, everyone had to show a reaction, and this is what we were working on during training.

"Mikel [Arteta] told us we have to keep pushing ourselves to just improve in every detail. This is what we showed in the second half. We went and we put in a reaction. We flipped the result for us and it was impressive."

The 29-year-old former Basel star enumerated the importance of the pre-season programme before they begin the 2022/23 season in August.

"It’s about getting better every single day, physically, and mentally," Elneny continued. "To talk to each other, to help each other in the way we train and play games. I think the way we train is really hard, everyone pushes hard.

"We know we have an important season and we have created a really, really good atmosphere between us. This is what we are looking for and this season is going to be different."

The Egyptian further spoke about the young players in the squad: "Of course, they come to help us and we help them, of course," he concluded.

"We are a team. We help each other every day, and we have talented players to help us in the new season. We are happy, and this season we are going to be good."

In the game, the new signing from Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus, came off the bench at the break to score twice on his Gunners bow.