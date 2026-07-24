Arsenal prepare a swap deal and 100 million to snatch Álvarez

Arsenal are monitoring the Julian Alvarez situation closely. Their strategy is clear: wait for the Argentine striker's move to Barcelona to collapse before making an offer that could prise him away from Atletico Madrid.

Citing "The Times", the newspaper "Sport" reports that Arsenal have already prepared their bid for Alvarez. Everything now hinges on how willing the player is to leave Atletico this summer.

Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have worked hard to convince him. So far, Alvarez has shown no appetite for the move. His heart is set on wearing the Barcelona shirt.

The report suggests Arsenal's offer could include Viktor Gyokeres, signed last summer for 64 million euros, plus a sum reaching 100 million euros in guaranteed fees and add-ons. That formula could tempt Atletico, particularly given how much Diego Simeone admires the Swede.

For now, Arsenal will not open formal talks until they get the green light from the player's camp. That green light looks a long way off, with Alvarez focused entirely on Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, have called Alvarez up for pre-season training on 10 August. There are no signs yet that he intends to rebel or boycott the sessions.

The striker is nonetheless planning to sit down with club officials, hoping to reopen the door to negotiations with Barcelona.