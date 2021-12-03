Arsenal’s Partey pledges to improve after poor display in Manchester United defeat

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has promised to put an extra gear after his side suffered a 3-2 Premier League defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Ghana international could not help the Gunners from suffering their fifth defeat of the season as goals from Bruno Fernandes, and a double from Cristiano Ronaldo gave the Red Devils the deserved victory.

Arsenal scored through Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard but Partey feels his overall display was not up to standards and that he must improve and try to get back to his best.

“I think the team came out to win, we did everything we could, we played well, we created a lot of chances and I think that we were unlucky,” Partey told the club’s official website after the game.

“They scored two goals and then a penalty. The team tried to improve, go forward and look for a goal, for the equaliser, but in the end, it’s football, we have to forget about this game, we have to think of our next game, we have to do better and also to win.

“The team is improving, each and everyone is doing our best. For me, I have to keep on doing my best, keep trying, keep improving, try to come back to my best, because the team needs me, the team needs us.

“I think we’re improving each day and it’s gonna be good. If we want to be at the top it’s normal that we have to fight, we have to be under control and try to win the games.”

The result left coach Mikel Arteta blaming his players for being sloppy in possession and giving away the ball to the opponents.

“I think we were sloppy in possession. We gave the ball away to the opponent, and we had no pressure there,” Arteta told the same portal.

“That created strong momentum that allowed them to run, and they had the structure to play - and suddenly we started to give the ball away. So many unforced errors that led to them having belief that they could do something in the game.

Article continues below

“I didn’t see a team with the handbrake, I saw a team that wanted to impose (themselves) here. They were dominant, we played with the right structure and the right freedom at the same time. But we didn’t defend our box well enough well, and manage some situations well enough to concede the way did.”

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid, has so far this season managed 10 appearances and scored one goal, which came against Aston Villa.