'Arsenal need more English players' - Pires urges Emery to bring in homegrown talent

A Gunners legend has suggested that the Spaniard's current squad is lacking both technical and physical players after a poor start to the season

are in dire need of more homegrown players, according to Robert Pires, who would like to see Unai Emery targeting English talent in the January transfer window.

A 2-0 defeat at Leicester just before the international break compounded a miserable start to the 2019-20 campaign for the Gunners, which has seen them fall to sixth in the Premier League table.

Arsenal are eight points adrift of the Champions League places after 12 fixtures, with only four wins on their record to date, and questions are now being asked over Emery's position at Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard has faced plenty of criticism for his tactics and selection policy, with the team adopting an altogether more conservative approach in recent months - much to the frustration of supporters.

Club legend Pires, who won two league titles during his time with Gunners, has advised Emery to target more English players when the transfer market reopens in order to address a lack of leadership on the pitch.

“The team needs so many ingredients in the squad. Physical, technical, some players with intelligence. Of course, we need leadership - and we need English players,” The ex-Arsenal winger told The Athletic.

“We need English players because we are in and nobody else has grown up with this mentality.

“You need to be born here. It’s very nice when you get to discover new countries but for me when you play in England you need English players.

“It’s a different time. But I used to play with David Seaman, Lee Dixon, Tony Adams, Martin Keown, Ashley Cole, Ray Parlour… We’re talking about six English players in the team. We need similar players.

“Of course I respect the Arsenal philosophy but we are in the Premier League and it’s so tough every weekend.”

Arsenal will be looking to end a five-match winless run across all competitions when they welcome Southampton to the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

Emery's men have only picked up two wins from their last ten Premier League matches, but Pires sympathises with the manager's current plight and insists he can still turn fortunes around between now and May.

“My problem is I am always confident and optimistic when I talk about Arsenal,” he added. “This team has such quality. The squad can improve this situation.

“The most important thing now is that Unai Emery needs to talk to the group to try to find a solution together. I hope they can, for the players, for the club, for the manager.

“I know he is having trouble. Unai is a good guy. He is a nice person. He is a good manager.

“He is under pressure, unfortunately. Fans can’t always appreciate the details of the situation but to be a manager is very difficult, especially when you work in the Premier League.

“You can be a manager in , or but when you come to England the intensity is totally different. It is about the fight, the spirit. The intensity is extremely difficult.”