'Arsenal need at least three additions' - Emery told where to spend limited budget by Winterburn

The former Gunners defender acknowledges that there will be no elaborate spend in north London, but he sees obvious areas needing to be addressed

“haven’t got a vast amount of money to spend”, concedes Nigel Winterburn, but they are in need of three additions in key areas across the park.

The general consensus is that Unai Emery needs to bolster his defensive ranks this summer.

Former left-back Winterburn acknowledges that a tightening up at the back is required by the Gunners.

He is, however, also of the opinion that more creativity is required in both the middle of the pitch and on the flanks, with Aaron Ramsey heading for the exits and questions being asked of the likes of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Winterburn told Love Sport Radio on an important transfer window for Arsenal: “I'd still like to see a pacy attacking wide player coming into the club, potentially another midfield player and there is a lot being said about the need to re-strengthen in defence, but I think Unai Emery may be looking at the likes of Rob Holding, who had a fantastic six months and then picked up a serious knee injury.

"He was coming through and looking very, very consistent. It's just a case of where Unai Emery feels he needs to strengthen.

“Everyone will say that defensively Arsenal haven't been great again this season but it's not just about the defence. It's about when Arsenal do concede how quickly they get played through the lines.

“I'm quite excited about what's going to happen to Arsenal next season and I'm very intrigued to see where Emery thinks Arsenal need strengthening.

“But my own thoughts are a wide player and another midfielder. Potentially another centre-half but I can't see much more than that coming into the club because we're hearing that Arsenal haven't got a vast amount of money to spend.”

Winterburn believes the need for reinforcements will be heightened by the actions of others, with leading Premier League rivals likely to spend big.

Arsenal are set to miss out on a top-four finish again this season, so there is a gap still to be closed despite booking a place in the Europa League final against London rivals Chelsea.

“You can't have such fantastic home form and then away form that has been dreadful,” added Winterburn.

“Unai Emery has got to look at that.

“The other teams around them will re-strengthen - apart from who have that transfer embargo. It may go to arbitration but we shouldn't be looking at what is happening with Chelsea.

“We should be looking at what is happening at Arsenal and I think two or three players - on top of the ones that are already going - may leave. Then they will need to replenish the squad to make them stronger next season.”