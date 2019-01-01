Arsenal must give Emery more than loans and £10m players - Winterburn

The Gunners boss has been given little backing so far in the transfer market, but a former star says that needs to change in order to be competitive

Arsenal will find life “very, very difficult” if all they can offer Unai Emery is loan deals and £10 million ($13m) signings, says Nigel Winterburn.

The Gunners remain hopeful of bolstering their ranks before the January transfer window closes on Thursday.

Barcelona have suggested that a loan deal for Denis Suarez is done, while the agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku has admitted to interest being shown.

Emery may, therefore, be able to bolster his ranks in an ongoing bid to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

He was given funding in the summer of 2018 but has been made aware that there would be no money for permanent additions over the winter.

Former Arsenal defender Winterburn believes that recruitment policy needs to change at Emirates Stadium, telling talkSPORT: “I think if Arsenal have had the spending power that Chelsea have had with [Roman] Abramovich in charge, then we may have seen something different.

“But I just want to see what Unai Emery can achieve. The one thing he needs to do is have some backing of the club with some money.

“If we’re going to look at loan signings and £10m, £15m players then I think we're going to find it very, very difficult.

“I want to see where this manager can take the football club, I think that's the most important thing.

“I’m all about supporting the manager that comes into your club. I want to watch how he works, I want to see him at least have a chance with some of the money that could become available.

“If he doesn’t have any money become available then he’s going to have a very, very hard job.

“But let’s see if he gets some money, let’s see where we are in a year’s time, in two years’ time, if he’s still in charge of the football club and then we can make that assessment of him.

“We can’t just dismiss the manager that’s just come to the club.”

Despite being denied the funds available to a number of his rivals, Emery is enjoying a productive debut campaign at Arsenal.

The Gunners are back into the top four, with a 2-1 victory over Cardiff on Tuesday having helped to lift them above London rivals Chelsea and into the Champions League spots.