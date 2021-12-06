Arsenal's Mikel Arteta extends helping hand to Yaya Toure in quest for coaching badges

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged his former Manchester City teammate Yaya Toure to reach out to him for support regarding his coaching badges.

The former Barcelona and Ivory Coast midfielder has been trying to gain experience in the dug-out since he called time on his career in 2020.

This year, Toure has worked as an assistant coach in Ukraine with Olimpik Donetsk and in Russia with Akhmat Grozny.

He recently returned to England to work at Tottenham Hotspur academy where he is learning under Dean Rastrick and Chris Powell in the youth set-up.

"He has my number as we spent some years together, he is a player I appreciate a lot so he can call me and ask the question," Arteta told the club's website.

"He certainly has the experience and expertise, and has won a lot in the game to add value to the game for sure."

Toure enjoyed an illustrious career in the English top-flight during his eight-year stint in Manchester where he played in 230 league matches with 59 goals to his name.

In addition to his individual success, the Ivorian legend won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups with the Citizens before he departed England in 2018 for brief stints at Olympiacos and Qingdao Huanghai.