Arsenal midfielder Guendouzi joins Hertha Berlin on season-long loan

The Frenchman has been sent to the Olympiastadion to take in some regular minutes after falling down the pecking order at Emirates Stadium

midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has joined on a season-long deal, the German club have confirmed.

The outfit have signed the 21-year-old until the end of the 2020-21 campaign, with no option to buy included in the final deal.

Goal recently reported that Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille had also made contact with the Gunners over Guendouzi's availability, but Hertha were the only club to submit an official offer.

More teams

The Under-21 international has not played for Arsenal since a 2-1 defeat against back in June, after which he was involved in an ugly exchange with Neal Maupay.

Guendouzi was seen grabbing the Seagulls striker by the throat, and although the Football Association decided against taking any retrospective action, Arteta exiled the playmaker from his squad.

He trained away from the rest of squad for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign, before being welcomed back into the fold by the Gunners head coach ahead of the new season.

Asked how he planned to reintegrate Guendouzi, Arteta told reporters last month: “To tell him exactly that he’s going to be part of the team and at the moment he’s like any other player in our squad.

"He deserves, first of all, to be treated exactly the same and I will do that to my best capability.”

However, Guendouzi has sat out all six of Arsenal's fixtures to date, with the likes of Dani Ceballos and Mohamed Elneny ahead of him in the squad pecking order.

The Frenchman will now have the chance to build up some much-needed match fitness and confidence at Hertha, who have endured a difficult start to their latest Bundesliga campaign.

Article continues below

Bruno Labbadia's side have only picked up three points from a possible 12, but produced a hugely encouraging display last time out against reigning German champions .

Hertha fell to a 4-3 defeat at Allianz Arena on Sunday, narrowly missing out on a draw after Robert Lewandowski dispatched his fourth goal of the game in stoppage time via the penalty spot.

Guendouzi could be in line to make his full debut for the club after the international break, with newly-promoted set to arrive at the Olympiastadion on October 17.