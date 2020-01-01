Arsenal manager Arteta ready to start Nketiah against Chelsea

The Gunners boss is willing to see the Anglo-Ghanaian forward get more minutes on the pitch in midweek

manager Mikel Arteta has asserted he could start Eddie Nketiah when the Gunners tackle at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old was recalled from his loan spell at and it has been confirmed he will be staying at the Emirates Stadium outfit until the end of the season.

He was given 16 minutes of action in the 1-1 draw with on Saturday, replacing the ineffectual Alexandre Lacazette.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continuing his three-game suspension and Lacazette off form, Nketiah might be the leading frontman this time around.

Article continues below

"Every player has a chance to start," Arteta said.

"[Nketiah] is in the squad. We will assess who is in best conditions to play in who is training well and we'll make the decision based on that."

Arsenal lie in 10th spot on the log, 10 points away from the top four.