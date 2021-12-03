Arsenal manager Arteta explains decision to start Elneny over Lokonga against Manchester United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed he selected Mohamed Elneny over Albert Sambi Lokonga against Manchester United owing to the former's experience at Old Trafford.

The Egyptian, who will be a free agent at the end of the season if his contract is not renewed, fell down the pecking order after the arrival of the towering youngster. But on Thursday, the Spanish tactician opted to start the Pharaohs midfielder in the 3-2 Premier League loss.

It was Elneny who set up Emile Smith Rowe's controversial opener, with Martin Odegaard scoring the other for the North Londoners. Cristiano Ronaldo's brace and Bruno Fernandes' strike was enough for the hosts to end a six-match winless run against their rivals.

"[To be able] to play a player like him, with that experience that he has playing in this arena," Arteta told the club's website regarding Elneny.

"He was incredibly good last year when he played here [in the 1-0 win] as well. The way he has been training, and the way he behaves, and because I believe that sometimes we have to rotate things for the game."

Meanwhile, club legend Thierry Henry was not happy with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's substitution with the Gunners trailing 3-2.

"One thing I couldn't understand is, Aubameyang is your captain, he is your goalscorer, you put him as a captain," Henry told Prime Video as quoted by Daily Mail.

"Fifteen minutes to go, you are losing 3-2, and you take him off. 3-2, away from home, and you take your captain, your symbol, off the field, and you know he can score you goals. So something is not right there.

Article continues below

"[Arteta] has all the right in the world to take him off but if I'm captain, I'll be going on the bench I'm not playing well but that shows 'do they still trust me?'"

Despite the loss, the North Londoners retained fifth position on the table with 23 points, two more than the Red Devils who are placed seventh. Their next assignment will be away to Goodison Park where they will play Everton.