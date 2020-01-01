Arsenal loanee Mkhitaryan opens up on 'complicated' Mourinho relationship at Man Utd and father figure Klopp

The Armenia international is enjoying his football again on loan in Serie A with Roma, having played under two of the Premier League's top coaches

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says his time with Jose Mourinho at was the most complicated player/coach relationship of his career.

However, the man – currently on loan from Arsenal – still appreciates his time at United, where he won the , and Community Shield under Mourinho.

Mkhitaryan, 31, also opened up on his friendship with Jurgen Klopp at .

“[My relationship] with Mourinho was the most complicated in my career; he is a winner by nature,” he told Yevgeny Savin.

“He wants you to win and you do what he asks you, it is difficult for anyone.

“There were differences and conflicts, but they did not have a big impact on the hard work we did and the three trophies we won.

“Klopp is a friend, like a father or brother to me. When I left Dortmund I had started to truly understand football.”

Mkhitaryan is making the most of his time away from the Premier League, with six goals and four assists for Roma this season - and he could make the move permanent in the summer.

He says he left because he wanted to enjoy himself on the football pitch again, as he knows he isn’t getting any younger.

“I chose Roma to start having fun again,” he said.

“On September 1, two hours after playing with Arsenal [a 2-2 draw with ], Mino Raiola told me to get on the first flight to Rome. It all happened very quickly.

“I had promised myself that things would change this season. When you are 30, you no longer have time to waste and you need to keep trying to have fun.

“At the beginning of the season our goal was to reach the top four, reach the final and go as far as possible in Europe.

“Pressure here isn’t an issue for me. Not because of my age, but because I have played at clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal.

“The people here live for football, it’s great.

“My goal is to continue playing until I am 37. I don’t know what will happen to me, or if I will be able to carry on physically that long.

“I want to play at the top level for as long as possible. That’s my goal, but we’ll see.”