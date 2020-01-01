Arsenal legend Wenger definitely saw something in me - Mamelodi Sundowns' Ngcongca

The Masandawana player has described his time with the Gunners as a dream come true

defender Anele Ngcongca has reflected on his time with Premier League giants .

The versatile defender spent some time with the Gunners under the watchful eye of French manager Arsene Wenger while on a two-week trial as an 18-year-old at the London giants in 2006.

Ngcongca was on the books of FC Fortune, who were campaigning in the National First Division (NFD) at the time.

“Arsene Wenger definitely saw something in me and I’m grateful. It was all a miracle. At one point, I was one of the youngest footballers in Mvela [NFD]," Ngcongca told Far Post.

"I was only 16 playing for FC Fortune. A few seasons later, I found myself on a flight to London [for a trial with Arsenal].

"When I look back, I see this boy from Gugulethu who had a dream. Even up to today, my mother and I always ask each other where would I be in life, had it not been for football."

The Bafana Bafana international, who will turn 33 in October, explained that training with the Gunners was a defining moment in his career.

“Alexander Song was also there, and I kept asking myself if this was some sort of a dream because these were people I watched with keen interest on television. It was a defining moment in my career,” he continued.

Ngcongca managed to impress at Arsenal, but he was not signed by the club as he did not have enough international games under his belt to qualify for a United Kingdom (UK) work-permit.

However, the Cape Town-born player got his chance to play in Europe when he joined 's KRC in 2007 where he excelled and helped the team clinch the Pro League title, two Belgian Cups and one Super Cup.

“The people there still have respect for me and being in their team of the decade means a lot to me. I always felt the love but now since I’ve left, I see it was extraordinary,” he said.

“I’m so proud that I left a mark at Genk. For a boy from Gugulethu to make it in Belgium and become the second in the club’s history for playing more games is a milestone. Having to captain them was such an awesome thing."

Ngcongca spent the 2015/16 season out loan at then-French side AS Troyes from Genk, before joining Sundowns at the end of the same campaign.