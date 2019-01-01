Arsenal icon 'very worried' for Emery's side but sees youngster becoming 'a legend'

Ian Wright fears issues off the field could spell danger for the Gunners, but believes Konstantinos Mavropanos is capable of becoming a top player

Ian Wright is “very worried” about goings on at Arsenal, with Unai Emery seeing his hands tied in the transfer market, but feels the club have a legend in the making on their books in Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The man at the Gunners helm has conceded that he will have no funds to spend in the winter window, with loan deals representing the height of his ambition.

Emery is also having to make peace with the fact that Aaron Ramsey is heading towards free agency, while questions are being asked of Mesut Ozil’s future.

Sven Mislintat is also edging towards the exits, as revealed by Goal, with Wright concerned that goings on off the field are set to have an adverse effect on it.

He believes there are players of promise at Emirates Stadium, but removing a highly-rated head of recruitment from the fold and making no money available is only likely to cause problems.

The ex-Arsenal striker told his official YouTube channel: “This was the biggest surprise because we never heard this from Arsene Wenger before.

“Arsene is a company man and wouldn’t tell us we’re not signing anybody and all we can have is loan signings.

“You could see the jaws of Arsenal fans across the world hit the ground, mine did because you weren’t expecting that!

“We’ve heard Mislintat, we don’t know what’s happening with [Mesut] Ozil. What’s happening for me with Mislintat is frightening because of the players he’s signed.

“Mavropanos, I believe is going to be an Arsenal legend. [Matteo] Guendouzi is going to be somebody that plays with the spirit and heart that we need, [Lucas] Torreira, [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang.

“To hear [Mislintat's] going adds on top of all the other stuff that’s happened up to this point.

“I do believe that as well as we did with the unbelievable run of wins, I think now I feel very much in limbo with everything that’s going on.

“I feel very, very worried about what’s going on. Someone somewhere needs to grab hold of the reins and let everyone know things are going to be fine.”

Arsenal, who sit six points adrift of the Premier League’s top four at present, are set to take in a crunch London derby date with Chelsea on Saturday.