Arsenal legend Thierry Henry confirmed for Soweto Derby - 'I’m excited to experience that atmosphere at FNB Stadium'

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Arsenal and France icon Thierry Henry is set to be the guest of honour at the upcoming Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. The legendary forward will attend the blockbuster fixture at FNB Stadium to celebrate three decades of the South African top flight.

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Iconic presence at FNB Stadium

The South African football landscape is bracing for a monumental occasion as one of the game's greatest ever players, Thierry Henry, prepares to attend the Soweto Derby. Betway, the title sponsor of the South African top flight, confirmed that the former Arsenal captain will be present when Orlando Pirates host Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 31 October 2026. His visit serves as a centrepiece for the ongoing celebrations marking 30 years since the inception of the Premier Soccer League.

Henry, who famously led the Gunners to an unbeaten Premier League season, will be part of the festivities at the 90,000-capacity FNB Stadium.

“The Soweto Derby represents everything that makes South African football special, the passion, the rivalry and, most importantly, the supporters who bring it to life,” explained Jason Shield, Head of Sponsorship at Betway Africa. He further noted that having the French football legend present during the league's 30th anniversary makes the event even more memorable for the fans who drive the energy of the sport in the region.

Henry eager for Derby atmosphere

For Henry, the trip represents a chance to witness one of the few major global derbies he has yet to experience in person.

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“I’ve experienced some incredible football rivalries around the world, and I know how much the Soweto Derby means to supporters in South Africa. I’m excited to experience that atmosphere at FNB Stadium and to meet some of the fans who make the occasion what it is,” Henry said in an official statement released by PSL. His arrival coincides with the league’s '96 - '26 commemorative campaign, which highlights the growth of the professional game over three decades.

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The legendary striker will also play a key role in the S’bonise & Win initiative, which rewards fans for their loyalty and club regalia. As part of his duties, Henry will personally present the prize to the competition winner.

Celebrating 30 years of the PSL

The timing of Henry’s visit is no coincidence, as the league continues to reflect on its journey from its founding to its current status as a powerhouse on the African continent.

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As the two Soweto giants prepare to lock horns, the stakes remain high on the pitch, but the cultural impact of Henry’s visit will likely be the lasting memory for many. The former striker, who was part of the France team that won the 1998 World Cup, will undoubtedly be impressed by the noise and colour of the FNB Stadium. For the PSL, having Henry's endorsement is a fitting way to toast 30 years of history while looking forward to a bright future for the South African game.