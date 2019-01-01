Arsenal legend sees 'major movement' to address 'awful' area of Gunners squad

Lee Dixon believes Unai Emery will be desperate to bolster his defensive options over the summer, with his squad lacking trust in a vital position

can expect to see “major movement” in the summer transfer market, says Lee Dixon, with Unai Emery’s defensive unit still making “awful mistakes”.

The Gunners have been unable to plug leaks at the back this season, with a hangover in that area being endured from the end of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

Emery has seen the club take positive steps in the right direction, but there is still considered to be much work to do in north London.

Dixon believes efforts will be made to address those issues in the next recruitment window, with Arsenal clearly in need of additions.

The ex-Gunners full-back told BBC Sport: “One of the most disappointing things about Arsenal over the past few months is that, defensively, they are not getting any better.

“They are still making the same awful mistakes and Emery is still chopping and changing from a three to a four at the back, which can't be helping matters.

“He is obviously not happy with what he is seeing and trying to juggle the players to find the right defensive combination.

“I think there will be some major movement in that area in the summer because he realises it is one of the major issues for this team, and will by know by now which players are not good enough.

“He changes the formation all the time because he is trying to find the magic mix with what he has got at the club, when maybe he does not have the right personnel for the team to have the correct mentality when they don't have the ball.”

Dixon believes frailties at the back are preventing Arsenal fans from buying into a new era under Emery, with there still a sense of anxiety around the club despite pushing for a top-four finish and glory.

On the back of an impressive 3-1 continental victory over , Dixon added: “It was great to watch a positive performance get Arsenal a good result on Thursday night, but it does not mean they have turned a corner under Unai Emery.

“You cannot trust them, because you don't know what is coming next.

“To beat Valencia 3-1 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final after going behind early on was a brilliant comeback, especially getting that late third goal which gives them a decent cushion to take to next week.

“With Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their attack, Arsenal will always carry a threat of getting more goals, but I am still nervous about what will happen next in the tie because we have also seen that they can concede left, right and centre.

Article continues below

“It is the whole package when they lose the ball where they sometimes let themselves down, and that could still cause them problems at the Mestalla.

“Would I back them to go away and get a result that will see them into the final? I don't know.”

Prior to heading for Spain, Arsenal have a Premier League clash with relegation-threatened to take in on Sunday.