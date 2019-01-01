Arsenal keeper Cech reveals summer retirement plan after 20-year career

The vastly-experienced Czech custodian claims to have achieved everything that he set to in football and feels the time is right to hang up his gloves

Petr Cech has announced that he will be retiring from professional football at the end of the season, with the Arsenal goalkeeper set to hang up his gloves at the end of a 20-year career.

The vastly-experienced Czech custodian feels the time is right to walk away as he has “won every single trophy possible”.

He will turn 37 shortly after the current Premier League campaign comes to a close and admits he can open a new chapter away from the field happy that he has achieved more than he could ever have dreamed of.

Cech posted in a message on social media: “This is my 20th season as a professional player and it has been 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire at the end of this season.

Article continues below

“Having played 15 years in the Premier League, and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve.

“I will continue to work hard at Arsenal and hopefully win one more trophy this season, then I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch.”

More to follow…