Arsenal icon Wright snubs Kaizer Chiefs, 'I'm an Orlando Pirates fan, I know some people will not be happy'

Arsenal FC icon Ian Wright has confirmed he is an Orlando Pirates fan as he snubbed their Soweto rivals, Kaizer Chiefs.

Jele turned Wright into a Pirates fan

Wright watched the recent Soweto Derby

Bucs booked their spot in the cup final

WHAT HAPPENED?: The retired striker was in South Africa in 2019 as an ambassador for the Carling Black Label Cup which saw Pirates beat Chiefs 2-0 at FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

Wright fell in love with Pirates and he was later seen donning a Bucs jersey in a Premier League TV show, The Kelly and Wrighty Show.

The former England international has now confirmed that he is a Pirates fan and he knows that this might not go down well with their arch-rivals, Chiefs.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "I am a Buccaneer, I remember when I was with Happy Jele. Happy is the one who made me say, 'I am supporting you, Happy'," Wright told SuperSport TV.

"I saw [Saturday's] game [between Pirates and Chiefs], and I saw the highlights of the game, it was a great game. For me, I am a Pirates fan, I am with Pirates forever.

"I know that there will be people who not be happy, but I have no business."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since Wright's visit to South Africa, Pirates have parted ways with Jele who is now with Royal AM.

The Buccaneers have won two MTN8 titles and they are in the final for this season's Nedbank Cup where they will face Sekhukhune United on May 27.

Bucs are also the favorites to finish second in the PSL and qualify for next season's Caf Champions League.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES?: Coach Jose Riveiro's side will play host to Sekhukhune on Saturday at Orlando Stadium in a PSL clash.

Bucs will be looking to avenge their 2-0 loss to Sekhukhune in the first-round league encounter last October.