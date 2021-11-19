Arsenal have a plan to stop Liverpool star Salah – Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed that they have worked out a plan to minimise Liverpool’s attacking threat which includes Mohamed Salah in Saturday’s Premier League match.

Since their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City in August, the Gunners have avoided defeat in each of their last 10 games and they are aiming to continue the fine run at Anfield.

However, they face a stumbling block in the Reds’ attack, with Salah scoring 10 goals in 11 league appearances this season.

Arteta is aware of the role the Egypt international plays in Jurgen Klopp’s team and he disclosed that they have studied their opponents who lead them by just two points on the league table.

“We have a plan like every week for the strengths and weakness of every team that we have to minimise and expose the weaknesses that they have,” the 39-year-old coach said in a press conference.

Liverpool are yet to lose at Anfield in all competitions since March when they suffered a 1-0 loss to Fulham in a Premier League fixture.

Arteta, who also played at Anfield during his playing days at Everton and Arsenal, described the Reds’ home ground as ‘one of the toughest places’.

“It’s one of the toughest places to go in the league, that’s for sure,” he added.

Article continues below

“For the environment, the energy that the stadium creates, the quality of the opponent, the quality of the coach that they have, for many reasons, that’s why they’ve been where they’ve been in the last few years, but we know that and we have to focus on what we can do and what we have to do.

“That you really feel as a footballer you are in a place where you really have to give your best and when you do, it’s an incredible feeling, because you have overcome a really difficult and challenging situation and when you don’t, like it has happened other times, after you feel regrets for things that you haven’t done or you should have done differently, or you haven’t approached the game in the right way.

“I think it’s one of those places where you have to go there and believe on the day and show why you want to play football.”