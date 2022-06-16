Arsenal fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

The Gunners have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against - check the full fixture list

Arsenal will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a London derby against Crystal Palace.

Mikel Arteta's side will then take on Leicester at home before facing off against newly promoted Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League last season and will hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to secure Champions League football next season.

GOAL brings you Arsenal's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

DateKick-off timeFixture
05/08/202220:00Crystal Palace v Arsenal
13/08/202215:00Arsenal v Leicester City
20/08/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
27/08/202215:00Arsenal v Fulham
30/08/202219:45Arsenal v Aston Villa
03/09/202215:00Manchester United v Arsenal
10/09/202215:00Arsenal v Everton
17/09/202215:00Brentford v Arsenal
01/10/202215:00Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
08/10/202215:00Arsenal v Liverpool
15/10/202215:00Leeds United v Arsenal
18/10/202219:45Arsenal v Manchester City
22/10/202215:00Southampton v Arsenal
29/10/202215:00Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
05/11/202215:00Chelsea v Arsenal
12/11/202215:00Wolverhampton v Arsenal
26/12/202215:00Arsenal v West Ham United
31/12/202215:00Brighton v Arsenal
02/01/202315:00Arsenal v Newcastle United
14/01/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
21/01/202315:00Arsenal v Manchester United
04/02/202315:00Everton v Arsenal
11/02/202315:00Arsenal v Brentford
18/02/202315:00Aston Villa v Arsenal
25/02/202315:00Leicester City v Arsenal
04/03/202315:00Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
11/03/202315:00Fulham v Arsenal
18/03/202315:00Arsenal v Crystal Palace
01/04/202315:00Arsenal v Leeds United
08/04/202315:00Liverpool v Arsenal
15/04/202315:00West Ham United v Arsenal
22/04/202315:00Arsenal v Southampton
26/04/202320:00Manchester City v Arsenal
29/04/202315:00Arsenal v Chelsea
06/05/202315:00Newcastle United v Arsenal
13/05/202315:00Arsenal v Brighton
20/05/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
28/05/202316:00Arsenal v Wolverhampton

When do Arsenal play Tottenham in 2022-23?

The first north London derby of 2022-23 will be played on October 1, 2022 at the Emirates, with the return game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium scheduled for January 14, 2023.

When do Arsenal play Man Utd in 2022-23?

Arsenal face Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 3, 2022. They welcome the Red Devils to the Emirates on January 21, 2023.

When do Arsenal play Chelsea in 2022-23?

Arsenal's first game against Chelsea in the 2022-23 Premier League is scheduled for November 5 at Stamford Bridge, followed by a home game on April 29, 2023.

Arsenal tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Arsenal Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Games against Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City, for example, are classed as Category A and thus more expensive.

Arsenal season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £1,839 for a seat in Centre Upper of the Emirates to £926 for seats in the lower section, with further reductions available for senior citizens, junior citizens and disabled supporters.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Arsenal games on the official club website or by visiting the box office.