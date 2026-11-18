Spanish media personality Josep Pedrerol has revealed the minimum fee Real Madrid would accept for Vinicius Junior should the club open the door to his departure in the next transfer window, with Arsenal still keen to sign the Brazilian star.
The "El Chiringuito" presenter says the Spanish giants have already set a financial floor for any potential negotiations, even though they have no plans to sell one of their biggest stars. The player's own stance, he added, will decide the outcome of any deal.
"I don't think Arsenal's offer will arrive in December," Pedrerol said as he opened his remarks. He added that the English club may have to offload some of their Spanish players, such as Martín Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, to "balance the wage ceiling" within the squad.
Arsenal's interest in Vinicius remains alive, the Spanish journalist insisted. But any deal depends first on whether the player wants to leave Real Madrid, and then on the fee the Spanish club would demand to let him go. "Arsenal are still in the picture. It is a question of whether Vinicius wants to leave, and of the amount for which Real Madrid would sell the player," he said.
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Asked how much the club might demand, he said: "There is a minimum. The minimum would be more than 150 million euros. Vinicius will not be sold for less than 150 million euros. That is impossible. Real Madrid will not sell him for less than that. Impossible," as reported by El Desmarque.
Pedrerol was careful to stress that this doesn't mean Real Madrid are putting Vinicius up for sale. Any talk of an exit, he said, hinges on the player declaring he wants a new challenge. He then turned to some other names in the squad: "Real Madrid have not put him up for sale, but if Vinicius says he wants to leave, then there is no place for him in the team, Endrick, Rodrygo, and Diomande's role..."
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The "El Chiringuito" presenter then hammered home the club's position: "Real Madrid are not selling Vinicius, but if they do sell him, and Arsenal are still in the picture, they will not sell him for less than 150 million euros. That is the minimum, the absolute minimum."
Arsenal were keen to sign Vinicius last summer, but the Brazilian chose to renew with Real Madrid instead, putting pen to paper on a contract running until 2032.
Vinicius Junior has now served a four-match suspension and is available again, starting with Real Madrid's next LaLiga game against Celta Vigo. That leaves head coach Jose Mourinho with a big dilemma: how to bring him back into the side after performances and results improved in his absence.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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