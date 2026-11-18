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Spanish media personality Josep Pedrerol has revealed the minimum fee Real Madrid would accept for Vinicius Junior should the club open the door to his departure in the next transfer window, with Arsenal still keen to sign the Brazilian star.

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The "El Chiringuito" presenter says the Spanish giants have already set a financial floor for any potential negotiations, even though they have no plans to sell one of their biggest stars. The player's own stance, he added, will decide the outcome of any deal.

"I don't think Arsenal's offer will arrive in December," Pedrerol said as he opened his remarks. He added that the English club may have to offload some of their Spanish players, such as Martín Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, to "balance the wage ceiling" within the squad.

Arsenal's interest in Vinicius remains alive, the Spanish journalist insisted. But any deal depends first on whether the player wants to leave Real Madrid, and then on the fee the Spanish club would demand to let him go. "Arsenal are still in the picture. It is a question of whether Vinicius wants to leave, and of the amount for which Real Madrid would sell the player," he said.

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Asked how much the club might demand, he said: "There is a minimum. The minimum would be more than 150 million euros. Vinicius will not be sold for less than 150 million euros. That is impossible. Real Madrid will not sell him for less than that. Impossible," as reported by El Desmarque.

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Pedrerol was careful to stress that this doesn't mean Real Madrid are putting Vinicius up for sale. Any talk of an exit, he said, hinges on the player declaring he wants a new challenge. He then turned to some other names in the squad: "Real Madrid have not put him up for sale, but if Vinicius says he wants to leave, then there is no place for him in the team, Endrick, Rodrygo, and Diomande's role..."

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The "El Chiringuito" presenter then hammered home the club's position: "Real Madrid are not selling Vinicius, but if they do sell him, and Arsenal are still in the picture, they will not sell him for less than 150 million euros. That is the minimum, the absolute minimum."

Arsenal were keen to sign Vinicius last summer, but the Brazilian chose to renew with Real Madrid instead, putting pen to paper on a contract running until 2032.

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Vinicius Junior has now served a four-match suspension and is available again, starting with Real Madrid's next LaLiga game against Celta Vigo. That leaves head coach Jose Mourinho with a big dilemma: how to bring him back into the side after performances and results improved in his absence.

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