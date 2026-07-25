Arsenal are interested in Vinícius Júnior, journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic reports. The Brazilian is out of contract at Real Madrid next summer.

Arsenal have placed the 26-year-old forward high on their shortlist as they look to add more firepower in attack. Ornstein reports that the interest is still at an early stage and the two clubs have not held any talks yet. Inside Arsenal, though, a possible move for Vinícius appears to have broad support.

Much hinges on the Brazilian's contract situation. Vinícius remains under contract until the summer of 2027, but talks over a new deal have yet to produce a breakthrough. If that does not change, Real Madrid would have to seriously consider a sale rather than risk the winger leaving on a free transfer a year later.

Madrid would rather keep hold of Vinícius. Alongside his value on the pitch, the Brazilian would also be due a substantial loyalty bonus if he stays longer. The Spanish giants still hope to strike an agreement over a contract extension.

On a personal level, Vinícius enjoyed another excellent season. At the World Cup, he played in all five of Brazil's matches and scored four goals. In the end, Carlo Ancelotti's side went out in the last 16 after defeat to Norway.

At club level, he also made his mark for Real Madrid. Last season, the winger scored 22 goals in all competitions. But sporting success eluded Los Blancos, who missed out on all the major trophies for the second straight year and finished second in La Liga, eight points behind FC Barcelona.

After swapping Flamengo for Real Madrid in 2018, Vinícius has grown into one of the club's undisputed star players. He has now made 375 official appearances, scoring 128 goals and providing 100 assists.