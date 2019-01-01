Arsenal confirm departure of Mislintat after winter transfer window closes

The Gunners have announced that their highly-rated head of recruitment is to leave his role at Emirates Stadium on February 8

Arsenal have announced that Sven Mislintat will be leaving a role as the club’s head of recruitment on February 8.

Goal revealed last week that the German was set to depart Emirates Stadium.

His imminent exit has now been confirmed by the Premier League club.

The Gunners said in a statement on their official website: “Sven Mislintat, our Head of Recruitment, will be leaving us on February 8, 2019.

“Sven has been with us since December 1, 2017 and has done a truly outstanding job in helping us recruit players who are making a big impact now and will do so even more in the future.

“We wish him every success for the future and thank him for his extremely hard work on behalf of Arsenal.”

More to follow…