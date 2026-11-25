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Mikel Arteta was left in disbelief after Arsenal fired 30 shots yet only managed a 1-1 Champions League draw against Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium. Despite dominating the Bundesliga leaders, the hosts hit the woodwork three times and squandered a late chance, leaving their manager searching for answers ahead of a massive weekend clash.

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Arsenal rue missed chances against Dortmund

Arteta described Arsenal's inability to finish off Dortmund as "unbelievable" after his side settled for a frustrating 1-1 Champions League draw at the Emirates Stadium. The hosts unleashed 30 shots across the contest but found the target just four times.

Viktor Gyokeres crashed in Arsenal's opener after ten minutes to put Arteta's men in firm control. However, Maximilian Beier struck a second-half equaliser for the visitors to deny Arsenal all three points. The setback marked the second consecutive match in which Arsenal failed to see out a victory, following their 2-2 draw at Newcastle.

Arteta stunned by 'unbelievable' finishing

Arsenal came agonisingly close to restoring their advantage after Beier levelled the score, hitting the post three separate times. Gyökeres also wasted a golden opportunity with 15 minutes remaining, heading wide from six yards out. Speaking after the match, Arteta admitted he struggled to fathom how his side failed to score again despite their overwhelming control.

"There is an element of luck, and an element of us finishing the actions better," Arteta said. "There's no question how superior, how dominant, and how much of a threat we were. It was great to watch, but it was unbelievable that sometimes the ball didn't end up in the back of the net."

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Dominant display against the Bundesliga leaders

Despite the frustration of dropping points, Arteta took genuine encouragement from the level of control his team exerted against a Dortmund side currently sitting top of the Bundesliga.

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"It was a brilliant performance," the Arsenal boss added. "The way we played, bearing in mind the opposition, is something I can be very, very pleased about because there is very little more that you can demand from the team.

"Obviously, the feeling is we should reward ourselves much more when you put in that kind of performance and get those amount of chances. I don't know if it is our mentality. As I said, there was an element of luck, because how in hell have some of the goals not gone in?"

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Manchester City await in Premier League

Arsenal have little time to dwell on their European frustration as domestic action returns this weekend. Arteta's side will next face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Having watched victories slip away against both Newcastle and Dortmund in back-to-back fixtures, the Gunners know their finishing must sharpen quickly. Converting their clear superiority into goals will be vital when they take on Enzo Maresca's side.