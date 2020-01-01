‘Arsenal are more of a team under Arteta’ – Podolski positive about new era for Gunners

The German forward, who spent three years at Emirates Stadium between 2012 and 2015, has cause for optimism with a new coaching team in place

are looking like “more of a team” under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, says Lukas Podolski, with the Gunners having rather lost their way during the ill-fated reign of Unai Emery.

Following in the footsteps of Arsene Wenger was never going to be easy for a Spanish tactician in north London.

Emery found that out the hard way, with just 18 months spent in the Emirates Stadium hot-seat before he was ushered through the exits.

Fellow countryman Arteta was the man to pick up a prestigious managerial baton and is considered to have offered cause for optimism across the early weeks of his tenure.

Arsenal have looked more resolute under his guidance, with consistency established once more, and Podolski believes a clearer message from the dugout is benefitting those out on the field.

The former Gunners forward told Adidas’ YouTube channel on the progress being made under Arteta: "Yeah I see it, like you explained, the level going up depends on running, fighting spirit.

"You see there's more of a team on the pitch.

"With the fans, Arsenal is like one of the big five teams in the world.

"With this potential, we have to play every year and fight for the title, every year.

"We have to invest and I hope Mikel with his team around are doing a great job for next season."

World Cup winner Podolski spent three years with Arsenal between 2012 and 2015, recording 31 goals, and having recently returned to European football at Antalyaspor still has fond memories of his time in .

The 34-year-old added: "I think I have nearly three fantastic years at Arsenal because, for me, it's always important to connect with the club, the city, the people in the club.

"Because you are there, you sign the contract, you earn money, but for me, everywhere I've played, it's always important to connect with everything with the staff, the fans, the city.

"This is what I did because football on the pitch is much more than only the 90 minutes.

"Of course I like London. It's a different culture, I've been in different countries. But I loved it, it was really nice.

"It was my first time outside of , before I was only in Cologne and Munich. It was my first time and I really enjoyed it. It was the first time I had to speak English by myself, had to drive on the other side of the road!

"My time at Arsenal on the pitch, I liked it. Of course, in the end, I didn't get my minutes but there are always some reasons for that, maybe myself, maybe the coach, maybe something else.

"But I really enjoyed it and had fantastic games and three years at Arsenal.

"It's a special club and playing for a special club like this is always motivating and something special."