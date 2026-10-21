Arsenal are one of the established forces in English and European top-flight football. The Gunners draw attention on the pitch and in the media every week. But keeping track of where to watch them takes some work, with broadcast rights split between providers by competition. Here's where to find every Arsenal match.

Arsenal broadcasts at a glance: Who shows the Gunners' matches live on TV and via live stream?

Getty Images

Watch Arsenal in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield on TV and via live stream

Sky holds the Premier League rights in Germany and shows every match live, either individually or as part of a multi-match broadcast. That includes Arsenal's games in full. Fans can also stream every match on Sky Go or WOW .

Sign up now: Premier League, DFB Cup and much more from 24,99 euros/month

From the 2025/26 season, Sky significantly expanded its English football coverage. It also shows Carabao Cup matches live alongside the Premier League, covering any Arsenal League Cup appearance in full.

The historic FA Cup and the FA Community Shield are exclusive to DAZN . The streaming service shows all relevant matches live, including every Arsenal match.

Next matches FCB Champions League 15:00 ARS

Find the right DAZN subscription: FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

Getty Images

Several providers share the Champions League broadcast rights. DAZN shows most of Arsenal's matches live, while Amazon Prime Video picks one top match each Tuesday, including some fixtures involving English teams.

From the 2027/28 season, streaming service Paramount+ enters Champions League broadcasting and will show the majority of matches. Find the full breakdown of the new rights distribution here.

Should Arsenal reach the Champions League final, it will, as usual, also be shown on free-to-air TV. In Germany, ZDF is the established broadcaster for the final.

Try Amazon Prime Video: Tuesday's top Champions League match exclusively

Arsenal broadcasts at a glance: SPOX live text commentary

SPOX provides live text commentary on numerous Champions League matches and selected top Premier League matches. Find the live text commentaries here.

Arsenal broadcasts at a glance: Club profile