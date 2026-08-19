Spanish media figure Roberto Gomez opened fire on Barcelona over the way they handled Atletico Madrid during negotiations to sign Argentina's Julian Alvarez, and also criticised Real Madrid following Rodri's move to the Catalan club.

Speaking on the programme La Tribu on Radio Marca, Gomez said Rodri's presentation as a new Barcelona player had greatly impressed him. He noted that the Spanish midfielder revealed there had been previous contacts with Real Madrid officials before he chose the Catalan club.

He added: "I believe Real Madrid made a grave mistake in letting Rodri leave, because he would have given the midfield a major boost."

Rodri drew glowing praise. "He is a world champion, a wonderful player, indeed the best. We have always valued his level, and I wish him every success in his new phase," Gomez said.

Arrogant and conceited

On the Julian Alvarez file, Gomez stressed that the Argentine striker deserves to choose his own future. But he tore into Barcelona's handling of the negotiations with Atletico Madrid.

Gomez sharpened his criticism when he turned to the way the talks were conducted. "Barcelona (manoeuvred) behind Atletico's back, and in a very despicable manner. This is unacceptable in football," he said.

The journalist pointed the finger of accusation directly at Barcelona, describing their conduct as "arrogant", "conceited" and "condescending".

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, by contrast, won his approval. "The only person who acted properly in all of this is Florentino Perez," he said. By his account, "the Real Madrid president spoke to Alvarez and then later contacted Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo."

Read also: Old and almost finished: mockery of the shift in Real's rhetoric in the Rodri deal