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“Arrogant and a failure”-stinging criticism has been levelled at the president of Jeddah United

Al Ittihad vs Neom SC
Al Ittihad
Neom SC
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

A relentless media onslaught

The criticism of Fahad Sindi, president of Al-Ittihad Jeddah, is mounting as the team’s form slides further this season. The latest setback was a dramatic 3–4 loss to Neom on Matchday 29 of the Saudi Roshen League.

The defeat has infuriated Al-Ittihad supporters, who hold the board accountable for the side’s erratic form and disappointing results at this decisive phase of the campaign.

Media personality Mohammed Al-Bakiri told Al-Arabiya FM: “I attended a press conference with the club’s board, led by Sindi, earlier; he doesn’t show the same courage he displays on social media.”

He added, “I asked myself, ‘How can this be the same person?’ I pressed him with several questions until he visibly shifted and asked me to give others a chance.”

Read also: Shock as Ivan Toney faces a year-long ban!

Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Saudi Pro League
Al Najma crest
Al Najma
ANA
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO

“In my view, he is the main reason behind Al-Ittihad’s disasters this season; he cannot make decisions or take charge of any matter, and the result is a resounding failure in all matches, leaving the club on the brink of ending the season with zero points and no titles.”

He concluded: “Sindi is extremely arrogant; he thinks he’s the only one who understands anything, yet the reality proves otherwise, and the fans are the ones paying the price.”




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