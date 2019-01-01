Arrests reportedly made as Bloemfontein Celtic face the wrath of the PSL following crowd trouble

Local media reports suggest that police in Bloemfontein have arrested nine Siwelele supporters responsible for the pitch invasion on Sunday

Following the unsavoury events that transpired at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium where fans stormed the pitch in a Premier Soccer League ( ) between Bloemfontein Celtic and Cape Town City on Sunday afternoon, nine fans have allegedly been arrested.

As a result of the ugly scenes which took place at the venue, the match had to be called off in the 23rd minute due to security reasons with the two sides deadlocked at 0-0.

Meanwhile, not only have the PSL issued a statement condemning the incident but have wasted no time in charging for the chaos.

"The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has charged following acts of hooliganism which resulted in their fixture against yesterday being abandoned," a statement issued by the PSL on Monday said.

"Bloemfontein Celtic has been charged with failure to provide adequate security for the match and bringing the League, sponsors Absa, SAFA, CAF and FIFA into disrepute," the statement continued.

"They will appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee on 25 April 2019," it concluded.

Moreover, the embattled club are yet to release a statement on the charges and arrests, but it is understood that the pitch invasion and chaos that ensued was due to supporters expressing their unhappiness with the way the club has been run in recent months.

Earlier in the season, chairman Max Tshabalala put the club on sale as he cited financial difficulties amid reports emerging that the players were not paid.

Despite the club's dire financial situation, Celtic are fighting to reach the top eight as they currently occupy 10th spot with 31 points from 25 games under the guidance of Lehlohonolo Seema and John Maduka, who took over following the untimely departure of Steve Komphela.