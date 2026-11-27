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Former Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has heaped praise on Anis Hadj Moussa in an interview with ESPN. The Algerian winger's form comes as no surprise to him.

Slot played a key role in bringing Hadj Moussa to Feyenoord in the summer of 2025. He had to convince the scouting department and then-technical director Dennis te Kloese to sign him.

"The scouts saw him as a no-go," Slot began. "I could understand their reasons, because he was hugely vulnerable without the ball. He didn't transition well."

"I saw what the scouts saw too, but you have to be able to look past it," he continued. "Fortunately, my opinion did carry some weight at Feyenoord."

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"Luckily, we were first at the time, because we later heard Ajax were also interested in Hadj Moussa," said the coach, now without a club.

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Next matches FEY Eredivisie 08:30 AJX Watch

Slot spotted Hadj Moussa's qualities a year and a half ago, but the winger has surprised him in one respect. "I'm not surprised he's become a sensation, but I am surprised he can make the difference for 90 minutes twice a week in the Eredivisie and Premier League."

Slot left that same summer, shortly after Hadj Moussa arrived in Rotterdam. The Algerian never played a match under the successful coach.

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This season, Hadj Moussa has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 16 appearances under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Hadj Moussa and Feyenoord face arch-rivals Ajax next Sunday. De Klassieker kicks off at 2.30pm at De Kuip.