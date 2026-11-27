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Arne Slot has praised Anis Hadj Moussa in an interview with ESPN. The former Feyenoord manager isn't surprised the Algerian winger is doing so well.

Slot played a key role in signing Hadj Moussa in the summer of 2025. He had to convince the scouting department and then technical director Dennis te Kloese to bring him in.

"For the scouting department, it was a no-go," Slot says. "I could understand their reasons, because he was hugely vulnerable without the ball. He didn't transition well."

"I could see what the scouting department saw too, but you have to be able to look past it," he continues. "Fortunately, my opinion wasn't entirely unimportant at Feyenoord."

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"Fortunately, we were first at the time, because we later heard that Ajax were also interested in Hadj Moussa," said the coach, now without a club.

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Next matches FEY Eredivisie 08:30 AJX Watch

Slot recognised Hadj Moussa's qualities a year and a half ago, though one aspect of his progress has surprised him. "I'm not surprised that he's become a sensation, but I am surprised that he can make the difference for 90 minutes twice a week in the Eredivisie and Champions League."

Slot left that same summer, shortly after Hadj Moussa arrived in Rotterdam. The Algerian never played a match under him.

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This season, Hadj Moussa has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 16 appearances under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Hadj Moussa and Feyenoord face arch-rivals Ajax this Sunday. De Klassieker kicks off at 2.30pm at De Kuip.