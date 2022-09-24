Armenia vs Ukraine: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Armenia welcome Ukraine to face them at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in a Group B1 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Armenia vs Ukraine date & kick-off time

Game: Armenia vs Ukraine Date: September 24, 2022 Kick-off: 9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Armenia vs Ukraine on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports 2.

In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Sports 2 fuboTV India Sony LIV N/A

Armenia squad & team news

Bottom of B1 and out of the running for promotion to the top tier of the Nations League, all Armenia can do now is hope to dodge the drop.

To do so, they need to take destiny into their own hands - and with that, they will need to seize victory against their visitors.

Position Players Goalkeepers Yurchenko, Beglaryan, Buchnev Defenders Haroyan, Mkoyan, Hambardzumyan, Voskanyan, Calisir, Monroy, Mkrtchyan, Hakobyan, Margaryan Midfielders Grigoryan, Bayramyan, Babayan, Spertsyan, Muradyan, Dashyan, Harutyunyan, Mkrtchyan, Galstyan, Serobyan Forwards Barseghyan, Bichakhchyan, Shaghoyan, Zelarayán

Ukraine squad and team news

Against the turmoil back home, Ukraine continue to be one of the sporting stories of the year - and if their bid for World Cup qualification came up short, they still have plenty to be proud of.

Chance of taking top spot in B1 rests on victory here and a kind result elsewhere from Ireland to slow Scotland - but they still have to do the hard work themselves too.